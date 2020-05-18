Curtiss-Wright (CW +9.2% ) has priced a private placement of $300M senior notes, consisting of $150M 3.10% notes due 2030 and $150M 3.20% notes due 2032.

The company expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include reducing outstanding revolving credit facilities, possible future acquisitions or funding internal growth initiatives.

The offering is expected to close on August 13, 2020.

David C. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation said, “This financing will provide Curtiss-Wright with greater flexibility to execute on our balanced capital allocation strategy that consists of reinvesting in our business, supplementing our organic growth with strategic acquisitions, and returning capital to shareholders. Together with our strong free cash flow generation, Curtiss-Wright remains well positioned for future growth.”