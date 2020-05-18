Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will reopen its six French warehouses tomorrow with about 30% of the staff on a voluntary basis, according to three local union officials.

The warehouses closed on April 16 after a court banned non-essential shipments to protect workers from the coronavirus. The union agreement lifts that ban.

A maximum of 50% of employees will return during a first phase, which ends next Monday.

The full 10,000 permanent and temporary staff will return to work by June 2.

Until June 2, the voluntary workers will receive a €2/hour bonus. Employees who stay at home will receive their full base salary.

Amazon has agreed to cut the working day by 15 minutes to create a larger gap between shifts.