Sidelines-sticking Morgan Stanley outlines a few reasons that it is comfortable with an Equal-weight rating on Tesla (TSLA +1.3% ) despite the ebullient sentiment from investors.

Analyst Adam Jonas points to China risk, capital spending needs, a Fremont unionization wildcard and short-term demand pressures as reasons to be at least slightly cautious on Tesla.

Jonas also weighs in on competition from big tech names with a fresh angle.

"We often hear from investors that Tesla could potentially be the Amazon of transportation. But what if Amazon is the Amazon of transportation? After all, AMZN spends nearly $40bn/year on shipping and has made some rather bold moves in controlling its own destiny in sustainable delivery, including substantial financial backing of Rivian and an order for 100k electric delivery vans to be deployed between 2021 and 2024. Admittedly, conspicuous competitive threats from large tech platforms (such as, but not limited to, AMZN, Apple, Alphabet, etc.) may take several years to come to fruition; we believe the signs of progress will be increasingly evident and that investors will pay greater attention to them."