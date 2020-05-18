Marks sees credit market distress should Fed support wane - Bloomberg
May 18, 2020 1:57 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Oaktree Capital Group's (OAK) billionaire co-chairman, Howard Marks, expects distress to resurge in credit markets once the Fed's support eventually dissipates, he told Bloomberg News in an interview.
- "Can the Fed keep it up forever?" he asked. "Those of us in the markets believe that stocks and bonds are selling at prices they wouldn't sell at if the Fed were not the dominant force. So if the Fed were to recede, we would all take over as buyers, but I don't think at these levels."
- The central bank's announcement of creating two corporate credit facilities, totaling $750B, sparked surge in demand for investment-grade and junk bonds. What happens when, and if, funding runs out is unclear.
- Marks expects a slow, uneven recovery from the COVID-19-induced recession and plenty of debt defaults and bankruptcies when borrowers start running out of cash in the months ahead.
- Oaktree became a "very active buyer" when credit markets sank in mid-March, but has pulled back after the Fed said it would intervene.
