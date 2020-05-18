Uber confirms job cuts, expects $220M in charges
May 18, 2020 2:18 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)UBERBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Confirming reports it will cut 3,000 employees, Uber (NYSE:UBER) says it expects to incur $175-220M of related charges.
- The costs include $110-140M related to severance and other termination benefits and up to $65-80M related to site closures.
- The majority of the primarily cash-based charges will be recognized in Q2.
- Uber's previously announced 3,700 job cuts will involve $35-40M in charges.
- The above job cuts and actions already taken to reduce costs are expected to save Uber at least $1B annually versus the original Q4 2020 planned cost structure.
- The company also announces that the board will forgo their full annual cash retainer for the rest of 2020.