Uber confirms job cuts, expects $220M in charges

  • Confirming reports it will cut 3,000 employees, Uber (NYSE:UBERsays it expects to incur $175-220M of related charges.
  • The costs include $110-140M related to severance and other termination benefits and up to $65-80M related to site closures.
  • The majority of the primarily cash-based charges will be recognized in Q2.
  • Uber's previously announced 3,700 job cuts will involve $35-40M in charges.
  • The above job cuts and actions already taken to reduce costs are expected to save Uber at least $1B annually versus the original Q4 2020 planned cost structure.
  • The company also announces that the board will forgo their full annual cash retainer for the rest of 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.