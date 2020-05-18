Copper climbed 3% to $5,318/ton, while nickel and other industrial metals also jumped, according to final closing prices for three-month contracts on the London Metal Exchange, as an easing of coronavirus lockdowns in many countries and hopes for a vaccine spark optimism.

Copper prices (HG1:COM) fell from ~$6,300/ton in January to a four-year low of $4,371/ton in March as the virus spread, but have recovered as top consumer China reopens.

"Momentum is still behind copper, so it can go on for some time, but current levels are already elevated," says Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg, forecasting that said a ballooning surplus will push prices back below $5,000/ton before they recover to ~$5,600 by year-end.

