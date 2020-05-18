Thyssenkrupp to seek sale of steel, marine units in overhaul
May 18, 2020 2:39 PM ETthyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) says it is considering the sale of its steel and marine systems units, while looking to develop its materials services and industrial components divisions, as it extends its aim to downsize after the $19B sale of its elevator unit closes later this year.
- The company says its automotive technology division will also remain, to be helped by selective strengthening through alliances and development partnerships.
- "We have taken some difficult decisions that were long overdue," CEO Martina Merz says. "Thyssenkrupp will emerge smaller but stronger from the transformation."
- The steel unit, the traditional heart of the company, burned through more than €1B in cash in the six months ending March 31.