Heico (HEI +9.4% ) flies higher despite a downgrade to Hold from Buy from Canaccord Genuity, which sees increased risk that valuation multiples will decline from current levels as top-line growth slows due to commercial aftermarket headwinds.

Canaccord analyst Ken Herbert slashes his price target for the stock by a third to $90 from $135 and cuts his 2020 adjusted EPS estimate to $2.10 from $2.80, as well as his 2021 EPS outlook to $2.30 from $3.05.

While Herbert thinks Heico will continue to trade at a premium to both the broader market and its A&D peers, he believes lower growth during the rest of FY 2020 will contribute to increased multiple compression.

HEI's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.