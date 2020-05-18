Home appliance sales fall in April

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers reports April U.S. shipment industry volume decreased 9.8% to reverse the 5.8% increase in March and 4.3% rise in April.

Excluding refrigeration which rose 3.6% during the month, all other categories declined including home laundry down (-17.1%), dishwashers (-12.6%) and large cooking down (-10%).

For the full year, Bank of America expects U.S volume for large appliances to decline 9%. The firm says the U.S. is expected to be less negative than other regions with home center such as Home Depot and Lowe's open and replacement demand usually not delayable.

BofA keeps a Neutral rating on Whirlpool and price objective of $115.00.