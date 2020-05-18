Victoria's Secret seen dragging on L Brands
- Wedbush expects a mixed earnings report out of L Brands (LB +15.9%) later this week.
- "Our data show revenue running in-line to slightly below consensus, stronger-than-expected comp store sales and deterioration in gross margin marginally higher than consensus estimates," notes analyst Jen Redding.
- Despite some momentum with the Bath & Body Works brand amid the shutdown period, Redding reminds that Victoria's Secret will be a drag on results.
- "We see the termination of Vicky's transaction as a significant risk to the shares of the company. Metrics for B&BW look promising, considering a 9.1% CAGR for operating income over the last 5 years, while revenue grows at 9.8%, but ailing Victoria's Secret and $5.5B long-term debt cast doubt on the potential near-term upside of the company," she updates.
- Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on L Brands and a 12-month price target of $12.