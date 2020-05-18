The retail sector is outperforming the broad market on the day with store openings in new parts of the U.S. setting a positive tone along with some encouraging developments on the vaccine front. The gains arrive just ahead of big earnings reports out of Walmart (WMT +1.5% ) and Home Depot (HD +2.7% ) tomorrow.

Gainers include restaurant names Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY +16.7% ), Brinker International (EAT +13.5% ), Denny's (DENN +9.4% ), Cracker Barrel (CBRL +8.4% ) and Potbelly (PBPB +7.3% ).

Apparel chains Boot Barn (BOOT +16.8% ), L Brands (LB +16.5% ), Genesco (GCO +14.5% ), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +13.6% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN +12.2% ) and Guess (GES +11.1% ) are also breaking higher.

Specialty retailers At Home Group (HOME +21.2% ), RH (RH +11.4% ), Best Buy (BBY +11.3% ) and Sally Beauty (SBH +10.6% ) are also having a solid day.

Leisure stocks OneSpaWorld (OSW +19.9% ), Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +17.2% ), Cedar Fair (FUN +14.5% ), SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +13.2% ) and Planet Fitness (PLNT +9.8% ) are also notably higher.