The retail sector is outperforming the broad market on the day with store openings in new parts of the U.S. setting a positive tone along with some encouraging developments on the vaccine front. The gains arrive just ahead of big earnings reports out of Walmart (WMT +1.5%) and Home Depot (HD +2.7%) tomorrow.
Gainers include restaurant names Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY +16.7%), Brinker International (EAT +13.5%), Denny's (DENN +9.4%), Cracker Barrel (CBRL +8.4%) and Potbelly (PBPB +7.3%).
Apparel chains Boot Barn (BOOT +16.8%), L Brands (LB +16.5%), Genesco (GCO +14.5%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +13.6%), Urban Outfitters (URBN +12.2%) and Guess (GES +11.1%) are also breaking higher.
Specialty retailers At Home Group (HOME +21.2%), RH (RH +11.4%), Best Buy (BBY +11.3%) and Sally Beauty (SBH +10.6%) are also having a solid day.
Leisure stocks OneSpaWorld (OSW +19.9%), Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +17.2%), Cedar Fair (FUN +14.5%), SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +13.2%) and Planet Fitness (PLNT +9.8%) are also notably higher.
Target (TGT +3.4%), which sometimes moves along with Walmart on its earnings day, is comfortably higher as well.