Valero's (VLO +10.1% ) 180K bbl/day Memphis, Tenn., refinery along the Mississippi River is operating at 60%-65% of capacity after gradual rate increases in recent weeks, Bloomberg reports.

Rates at the Memphis refinery were reduced as low as 50% last month as demand slumped in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.

The Memphis refinery reportedly is at least the second Valero U.S. site whose rates have been increased, as the 195K bbl/day Valero McKee refinery in west Texas was running at 77% of normal as of May 8 after cuts had reduced rates by a third.