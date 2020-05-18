BOQI International Medical (BIMI +10.3% ) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Chongqing Shanfeng Zhiyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. through its wholly-owned subsidiary Beijing Xin Rong Xin Industrial Development Co., Ltd.

Beijing Xin plans to purchase 100% of the equity interests of Chongqing Shanfeng Zhiyuan, the purchase price is expected to be calculated based on an appraisal of the fair market value of the acquired company by a third party.

"The acquisition is in line with our expansion strategy, which focuses on deeper penetration of the healthcare market in Southwest China and achieving a wider footprint nationwide," commented Mr. Tiewei Song, CEO and President of BOQI International.