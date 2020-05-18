JPMorgan Chase's (JPM +6.0% ) asset management arm is closing six ETFs that are intended to echo hedge fund management strategies.

The last day of trading for JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU), JPMorgan Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:JPLS), and JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) will be June 12, 2020 with their liquidation date will be June 19, 2020.

Those three ETFs will stop accepting creation orders from authorized participants after the close on June 12.

The last day of trading for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE), JPMorgan Diversified Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF), and JPMorgan Event Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:JPED) will be June 19, 2020 and their liquidation date will be June 26, 2020.

JPGE, JPHF, and JPED will stop accepting creation orders from authorized participants after the close on June 19, 2020.

"We regularly monitor and evaluate our product lineup as market and economic conditions evolve," said Bryon Lake, head of Americas ETF for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This process allows us to optimize and scale our product offerings to better meet client objectives and market demand."