Markets rally like it's all over
May 18, 2020 3:58 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPEBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor190 Comments
- A few minutes prior to the close the Dow is higher by 4.3%, the S&P 500 3.6%, and Nasdaq 2.8%. At these levels the Nasdaq is within about 3% of hitting a new all-time high. And while still about 10% below its all-time high, the S&P 500 has moved into the green on a year-over-year basis.
- Jay Powell's weekend promise of unlimited Fed firepower, and some early success from Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine spurred large early gains. This was later helped along by New York's Andrew Cuomo sounding constructive on that state's reopening.
- And in the past few minutes. California's Gavin Newsom has announced modestly relaxed guidelines for that state's reopening. With that announcement, 53 of 58 California counties are all of a sudden eligible get their economies back up and running. Like Cuomo earlier, Newsom is greenlighting pro sporting events (without fans) to restart in less than two weeks.
- There's also word that Delta is resuming flights to Paris and Cancun. Among today's movers, Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is ahead by 20%.
- With all the bullishness, it's only fair to try and ferret out some negativity, and David Rosenberg doesn't disappoint. Rosie reminds that the market surged mid-April on good news about Gilead's remdesivir, only to shortly later give all of that and more right back.