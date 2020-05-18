The FDA approves Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.9% ) unit Genentech's Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for the first-line treatment of adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression (PD-L1 stained ≥ 50% of tumor cells [TC ≥ 50%] or PD-L1 stained tumor-infiltrating [IC] covering ≥ 10% of the tumor area [IC ≥ 10%]), as determined by an FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

It is the fourth lung cancer indication for the PD-L1 inhibitor in the U.S.