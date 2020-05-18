General Electric (GE +13.9% ) is today's most actively traded stock on the NYSE, jumping more than 14% to bounce off the previous session's 29-year low.

GE shares tumbled 12.7% last week on a five-day losing streak to close Friday at the lowest price since December 1991, in an increasingly gloomy environment for the airline industry.

But several airline stocks have surged off multiyear lows in today's trade, as data showed travel demand has steadily improved since hitting an apparent bottom last month.