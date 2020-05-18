Adams Resources to buy transportation company assets

May 18, 2020 4:12 PM ETAdams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE)AEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEMKT:AEagrees to acquire Comcar Industries' transportation company assets for an undisclosed sum, as part of Comcar's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
  • Comcar's CTL Transportation subsidiary is a liquid bulk chemical carrier that owns ~160 tractor trailer trucks and 320 trailers with primary operations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio and Texas.
  • Adams says the acquisition will allow it to grow its collective fleet of both tractors and trailers by more than 50% and expand its operating footprint into four new markets.
