Adams Resources to buy transportation company assets
May 18, 2020 4:12 PM ETAdams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE)AEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEMKT:AE) agrees to acquire Comcar Industries' transportation company assets for an undisclosed sum, as part of Comcar's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
- Comcar's CTL Transportation subsidiary is a liquid bulk chemical carrier that owns ~160 tractor trailer trucks and 320 trailers with primary operations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio and Texas.
- Adams says the acquisition will allow it to grow its collective fleet of both tractors and trailers by more than 50% and expand its operating footprint into four new markets.