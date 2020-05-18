Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will tell a Senate committee tomorrow that the central bank will use all of the tools at its disposal to help support the U.S. economy through the pandemic crisis, according a prepared opening statement.

And he acknowledges Congress's passage of the CARES Act as important in enabling the Fed and Treasury Department to establish lending programs to keep the economy functioning.

"We are committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy in this challenging time even as we recognize that these actions are only a part of a broader public-sector response," he will tell the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

While measures being taken to curb COVID-19 have forced people to put "their lives and livelihoods on hold "at significant economic and personal cost," especially "for those least able" to afford them, Powell adds: "It is worth remembering that the measures taken to contain the virus represent an investment in our individual and collective health."

He outlines all of the actions the Fed has taken in response to the economic damage caused by the virus, including cutting its key interest rate to near zero and the numerous lending facilities it has established.

One good piece of news, which he has emphasized before, is that banks are in much better shape than they were at the beginning of the 2008 financial crisis.

"They have been well positioned to cushion the financial shocks we are seeing. In contrast to the 2008 crisis when banks pulled back from lending and amplified the economic shock, in this instance they have greatly expanded loans to customers," Powell said.

