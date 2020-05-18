SmileDirectClub sues NBC over "defamatory" report
May 18, 2020 4:32 PM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC), CMCSASDC, CMCSABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor31 Comments
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) filed litigation in a Tennessee court today against Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) unit NBCUniversal over, it alleges, defamatory news reports about the company's teledentistry methods.
- It claims that the reports contained "numerous errors" about the safety and effectiveness of its teeth aligners and seeks $2.85B in damages.
- The company has some legal horsepower on its side with J. Erik Connolly, one of the lead attorneys for Beef Products Inc. who sued Disney's ABC News over its reports on a textured beef product critics dubbed "pink slime." The company originally sought $1.9B in damages but apparently settled for $177M plus undisclosed insurance payments per a Disney disclosure.
- SDC is up 2% after hours.