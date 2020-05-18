Disney streaming chief Mayer leaves for TikTok

  • Disney (NYSE:DIS) streaming chief Kevin Mayer is out, moving on to become CEO of TikTok, and chief operating officer at the popular app's parent ByteDance (BDNCE).
  • That will be seen by many observers as a consolation prize after Disney selected Bob Chapek to succeed Bob Iger as CEO.
  • As a business development leader at the company, Mayer was heavily involved with the purchases of Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, Lucasfilm, and most of the Twenty-First Century Fox assets.
  • He had taken over the newly reorganized Direct-to-Consumer & International unit in early 2018.
  • Updated 4:37 p.m.: DIS is down 0.9% after hours.
