Sempra's Cameron LNG starts production at Train 3

May 18, 2020 4:35 PM ETSempra (SRE)SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says Cameron LNG has started production of liquefied natural gas from the third and final liquefaction train of its Phase 1 export project in Hackberry, La.
  • Sempra says commercial operations for Train 3 under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements remain on track to begin in Q3.
  • Cameron LNG Phase 1 includes three liquefaction trains that will enable the export of 12M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas, or ~1.7B cf/day.
  • Cameron LNG achieved commercial operations of Train 1 and Train 2 in August 2019 and February 2020, respectively.
