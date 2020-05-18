Sempra's Cameron LNG starts production at Train 3
May 18, 2020 4:35 PM ETSempra (SRE)SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says Cameron LNG has started production of liquefied natural gas from the third and final liquefaction train of its Phase 1 export project in Hackberry, La.
- Sempra says commercial operations for Train 3 under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements remain on track to begin in Q3.
- Cameron LNG Phase 1 includes three liquefaction trains that will enable the export of 12M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas, or ~1.7B cf/day.
- Cameron LNG achieved commercial operations of Train 1 and Train 2 in August 2019 and February 2020, respectively.