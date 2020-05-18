As part of an arranged deal, MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) has redeemed 30.3M of MGM Resorts' operating partnership units for $700M.

Following the redemption, MGM Resorts has $700M remaining under its agreement with MGP to purchase up to $1.4B of MGM Resorts' Units for cash through February 2022.

"This transaction both strengthens MGM's balance sheet and delivers significant accretion to MGP. We continue to see significant value in our MGP stake and are optimistic that future redemptions will occur at higher prices," says MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle.

MGM Resorts intends to use the $700M in proceeds to repay amounts drawn under its revolving credit facility.

As a result of the accretion realized by the transaction, MGP expects that its next quarterly dividend will be increased to $1.95 per share on an annualized basis,;

