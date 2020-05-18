Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is up 9.7% in postmarket trading after Q1 earnings where it says it contained a revenue downdraft and topped expectations on the top and bottom line.

Revenues fell 7% to 22.55B yuan (about $3.18B); they were down about 22% from the previous quarter.

Operating loss was more than halved, though, to 437M yuan (a loss of about $62M) from a year-ago loss of 936M yuan. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income rose 258% to 1.44B yuan from 401M yuan.

And net income jumped to 3.08B yuan, up 219% from a year-ago 967M yuan.

"With the pandemic coming under control in China, offline activities are rebounding and Baidu stands to benefit from a restart of the Chinese economy," says co-founder and CEO Robin Li.

The company notes that in March, traffic stayed robust with Baidu App daily active users up 28% to 222M, in-app search queries up 45% and feed time spent up 51%.

"Given COVID-19 headwinds, Baidu focused on quality revenue growth and continued to be disciplined with spending ROI, to maximize long-term shareholder value," says CFO Herman Yu.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of 25B-27.3B yuan (about $3.5B-$3.9B) - representing growth of -5% to 4% Y/Y. That assumes that core revenue growth will range from -8% to 2%.

Conference call to come at 9:15 p.m. ET.

Press release