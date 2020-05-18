Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) announces positive follow-up data from a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial evaluating a single 60 mg subcutaneous injection of RNAi candidate AB-729 in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

At week 12, the 60 mg dose achieved equivalent reductions in HBsAg as the 180 mg dose.

Additional data from both 60 mg cohorts should be available in H2. Week 12 results from the 90 mg single-dose group should also be available in H2.

The company is working on a combination therapy aimed at HBsAg (hepatitis B surface antigen) reduction.