Intercontinental Exchange prices $2.5B of senior notes

May 18, 2020 5:08 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)ICEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) offering is comprised of $1.25B in 2.100% senior notes due 2030 and $1.25B in 3.000% senior notes due 2050.
  • Expected to close on May 26, 2020.
  • Intends to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to fund the redemption of its $1.25B principal amount of 2.75% senior notes due in December 2020 and to pay down a portion of its commercial paper outstanding.
  • Delivers notice of redemption of the 2020 senior notes, which will be redeemed on June 25, 2020.
