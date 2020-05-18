Intercontinental Exchange prices $2.5B of senior notes
May 18, 2020 5:08 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)ICEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) offering is comprised of $1.25B in 2.100% senior notes due 2030 and $1.25B in 3.000% senior notes due 2050.
- Expected to close on May 26, 2020.
- Intends to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to fund the redemption of its $1.25B principal amount of 2.75% senior notes due in December 2020 and to pay down a portion of its commercial paper outstanding.
- Delivers notice of redemption of the 2020 senior notes, which will be redeemed on June 25, 2020.