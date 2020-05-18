Disney puts D'Amaro in charge of parks division
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) is installing a new leadership team at its parks unit, with Josh D'Amaro taking over the top role from recently elevated CEO Bob Chapek.
- The news of a new leader at the unit comes alongside the report of an upcoming vacancy elsewhere, as Disney streaming chief Kevin Mayer makes a move to lead TikTok.
- D'Amaro is the new chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
- He'll oversee the company's travel and leisure businesses, including six theme park/resort destinations; the cruise line; the vacation ownership program; the guided family adventure business; and global consumer products, as well as children's print publishing, the retail store footprint and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.
- He's joined by Jeff Vahle (president, Walt Disney World); Ken Potrock (president, Disneyland); Kareem Daniel (president, Consumer Products, Games and Publishing); and Thomas Mazloum (president, Disney Signature Experiences). Several other leaders are maintaining their roles in the unit.
- Disney is now -0.8% after hours.