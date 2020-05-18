Affiliated Managers Group names Patrick Ryan co-chairman

  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) names Patrick T. Ryan as co-chairman of the board.
  • Sean M. Healey, executive chairman, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, will become executive co-chairman effective immediately.
  • Ryan served as AMG's lead independent director from 2015 to 2019; he also serves as chairman and CEO of Press Ganey Associates LLC, a company specializing in healthcare performance improvement.
  • "Given the advancement of my ALS symptoms, it is the right time for AMG’s board to begin to implement its succession and transition plan for the chairman role," Healey said.
