Big airliners bounce off multiyear lows on upbeat TSA travelers data
- Airline shares took flight today, as upbeat U.S. data and analyst commentary added to optimism that a post-coronavirus recovery may have already started: UAL +21.1%, DAL +13.9%, AAL +9.2%, LUV +13.5%, JBLU +8.9%, ALK +13.3%, SAVE +24.7%, HA +19.2%, SKYW +12.1%.
- Helping lift investor enthusiasm, data from the Transportation Security Administration showed an average of 205K travelers per day went through TSA checkpoints in the week ended May 16, down 91.5% Y/Y but the fourth straight week that the daily average increased and the Y/Y decline decreased.
- In addition, Delta said it would resume flying several major routes in June.
- The JETS ETF closed +11.5%, after tumbling 12% last week to close Friday at the lowest price since its inception in April 2015.