Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is up 7.9% after-hours alongside news that it's joining the S&P MidCap 400, one of a group of index shuffles set off by the bankruptcy of J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP).

With J.C. Penney dropping out of the Small Cap 600, Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is moving down from the S&P 500 to the SmallCap 600 to replace it. HP is more representative of a small-cap now, S&P notes; the company's shares are up 2.1% after-hours.

Replacing Helmerich & Payne in the S&P 500 is West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST).

And Physicians Realty Trust is taking West's place in the MidCap 400.

The moves are effective prior to the open of trading this Friday, May 22.