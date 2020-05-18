U.S. crude production from seven major shale formations is expected to fall by a record 197K bbl/day in June to 7.82M bbl/day, the lowest since August 2018, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says in its latest monthly report.

The EIA expects shale output to drop in each of seven major shale regions, including by 87K bbl/day to 4.29M bbl/day in the Permian Basin.

Separately, the EIA forecasts June U.S. natural gas output will decline for a seventh straight month to 81.5B cf/day, nearly 800M cf/day below the agency's forecast for May.

