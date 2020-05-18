iQIYI -4.5% as ad slump dings Q1 revenues
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is down 4.5% postmarket after its Q1 earnings, marked by a wider loss than expected on revenue growth of about 9%.
- Total revenues came in at 7.6B yuan (about $1.1B), hurt by the industry-wide advertising slump.
- Operating loss widened to 2.2B yuan (about $316.6M) from a year-ago loss of 2B yuan. And net loss swelled to 2.9B yuan (about $406M) from a year-ago loss of 1.8B yuan.
- Total subscribing members were 118.9M as of March 31, up 12M from last quarter and up 23% year over year; about 99.2% of them were paying subscribers.
- Revenue breakout: Membership services, 4.6B yuan (up 35%); Online advertising, 1.5B yuan (down 27%); Content distribution, 602.8M yuan (up 29%); Other, 875.9M yuan (down 9%).
- For Q2, it's guiding to total net revenues of 7.25B-7.67B yuan (about $1.02B-$1.08B), up 2-8% year over year.
- Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.
