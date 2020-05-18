In a business update, Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) says it's received a noncompliance notice from NYSE.

Shares are down 3% postmarket.

That notice says the company isn't in compliance with two standards required for continued listing: that it maintain an average closing price of at least $1.00, and that it maintain market capitalization of at least $50M (with shareholders' equity exceeding $50M).

It intends to cure the deficiency within the specified periods (six and 18 months from July 1, 2020, respectively).

The company's taken swift operation action in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Kevin Mowbray says.

"Notably, Lee has a solid liquidity position, including approximately $31 million in cash on our balance sheet as of the end of March and an attractive debt structure, 25-year maturity with no fixed mandatory principal payments and no leverage or financial performance covenants, as a result of the refinancing we completed earlier in the year with Berkshire Hathaway, now our sole lender.”

About 43% of revenue is subscription-based - significantly less affected by COVID-19 than ad revenue.

In Q1, it implemented temporary pay reductions for its executive team and will further reduce exec pay by 20% in Q3. All other employees will be subject to a pay reduction or furlough equivalent to two weeks of salary in Q3. The board also took a 25% cut to compensation, all actions which will cut $10M from Q3 operating expenses.