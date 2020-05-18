Nat gas futures surge as production slows
- Natural gas closed +8.3% to $1.78/MMBtu despite a $0.05 drop in the final 10 minutes of trade, as some estimates showed dry gas production fell to near 88B cf/day over the weekend from 90B cf/day late last week.
- Analysts expect oil and gas prices will rise as governments gradually lift travel restrictions, with gas futures for the balance of 2020 and 2021 trading much higher than the front-month.
- Data provider Refinitiv says average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 89.5B cf/day so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9B cf/day in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4B cf/day in November.
- Also, Rystad estimates global demand for natural gas will decline by nearly 2% this year, as commercial and industrial activity is reduced due to coronavirus lockdowns.
- Also, both the NOAA's 6-10 day and 8-14 day temperature forecasts afternoon were warmer in most areas of the U.S.
- ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZB, GAZ