Equinor raises $3.4B via bond offerings
May 18, 2020 Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) raised $3.4B in euro and dollar bonds today as it seeks to secure long-term funding at a time of weak crude oil prices.
- Initial issues of a six-year €750M ($819M) bond and a 12-year €1B bond earlier today were followed by two U.S. dollar tranches of $750M each, with maturities of six and 10 years.
- The 2026 euro bonds pay interest of 0.75% and the 2032 euro issue comes with a 1.375% coupon, while the two dollar bonds carry a yield of 1.75% and 2.375% for the 2026 and 2030 issues, respectively.
- Equinor says the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or purchase of existing debt.
- The new bonds followed last month's $5B debt sale with maturities of 5-30 years.