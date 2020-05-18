Equinor raises $3.4B via bond offerings

May 18, 2020 6:54 PM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) raised $3.4B in euro and dollar bonds today as it seeks to secure long-term funding at a time of weak crude oil prices.
  • Initial issues of a six-year €750M ($819M) bond and a 12-year €1B bond earlier today were followed by two U.S. dollar tranches of $750M each, with maturities of six and 10 years.
  • The 2026 euro bonds pay interest of 0.75% and the 2032 euro issue comes with a 1.375% coupon, while the two dollar bonds carry a yield of 1.75% and 2.375% for the 2026 and 2030 issues, respectively.
  • Equinor says the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or purchase of existing debt.
  • The new bonds followed last month's $5B debt sale with maturities of 5-30 years.
