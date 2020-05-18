These component makers could see gains from U.S. Huawei moves - Needham
- Recent moves by the U.S. Commerce Dept. against leading Chinese equipment vendor Huawei are aimed at its weak link: semiconductors, Needham says. And that leaves optical components escaping a direct impact.
- Optical components aren't part of Commerce's definition of semiconductors, Alex Henderson and team write, and that means positives for some names even as major Huawei product lines face challenges.
- A Friday Commerce change, to "strategically target Huawei's acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain U.S. software and technology" alters a foreign direct product rule to subject U.S.-based chip design software companies and chip manufacturing equipment companies to Export Administration Regulations.
- But there's no change to EAR status for optical component suppliers, and most U.S. opticals haven't been significantly impacted by IP thresholds due to having facilities and IP outside the U.S., Needham notes.
- Huawei is still making 100G/200G systems with local parts, as Chinese service providers opt to stay with lower speeds that can be locally sourced. And it's built up chip inventories, so any impact to its production may take a while to show up in the opticals space.
- But if Huawei can't export higher-speed products, share shifts will probably happen, and that means potential for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN), Needham says. Of those, it has a Strong Buy rating on Infinera, with a $12 target price implying 163% upside.
- Meanwhile, companies in adjacent markets, like Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT), could benefit, as less share for Huawei means less bundling of wireless backhaul. Needham has a Buy on Ceragon with a target of $3.25 (51% upside).
- There's a retaliation risk to Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ:CSCO) deal to close on its acquisition of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA), with China's approval the only remaining hurdle, the team writes. But it's close to done and is still likely to "crawl across the finish line." Another retaliation concern: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) - which has exposure to Apple, also cited as a potential retaliatory target.
- Commerce's action isn't likely to have a meaningful negative impact on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), which is well-insulated in the event of escalated tensions, Needham says.