GameStop (NYSE:GME) has written stockholders with an update on its progress with "GameStop Reboot," its business transformation plan.

The company says the proxy campaign from Hestia Capital Partners and Permit Capital Enterprise Fund "distracts" from its ability to run the program.

The dissidents are running a "costly and distracting proxy fight, founded on baseless claims and significant misrepresentation of facts, in an attempt to remove two highly qualified independent directors who bring valuable experience and continuity to the board," says lead independent director Kathy Vrabeck in the letter.

The Reboot plan "almost immediately" started delivering tangible results, Vrabeck writes.

Among other moves, the company exited the fiscal year with about $500M in cash; it has an improved capital structure that allowed for cutting $401M in debt and buying back 38.1M shares; it delivered SG&A expense reductions of $130.4M; improved inventory (down 31% at year-end, and with a 160-bps gross margin expansion); and began winding down underperforming operations in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.