Duke Energy, Charlotte to team on solar project
May 18, 2020 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)
- Duke Energy (DUK +4.6%) says Charlotte, N.C., will become the first city to execute a renewable power agreement under the company's Green Source Advantage program mandated by North Carolina's legislature in 2017.
- The program allows large customers to offset their power purchases by securing renewable energy from projects connected to the Duke Energy grid.
- A 35 MW solar facility will be built near Statesville, N.C., and is expected to become fully operational in 2022.
- Under a 20-year power purchase agreement, Duke Energy says it will secure zero carbon power to partially offset the city of Charlotte's energy demand.