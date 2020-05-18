Duke Energy, Charlotte to team on solar project

May 18, 2020 1:12 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Duke Energy (DUK +4.6%) says Charlotte, N.C., will become the first city to execute a renewable power agreement under the company's Green Source Advantage program mandated by North Carolina's legislature in 2017.
  • The program allows large customers to offset their power purchases by securing renewable energy from projects connected to the Duke Energy grid.
  • A 35 MW solar facility will be built near Statesville, N.C., and is expected to become fully operational in 2022.
  • Under a 20-year power purchase agreement, Duke Energy says it will secure zero carbon power to partially offset the city of Charlotte's energy demand.
