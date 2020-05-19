Sony taking finance unit private for $3.7B - Nikkei
- Sony (NYSE:SNE) is taking its financial unit private for $3.7B, Nikkei reports.
- Shares are up 2.4% in Tokyo Tuesday afternoon.
- Sony Financial Holdings (OTCPK:SNYFY) will become a wholly owned unit for ¥400B, via buying the 35% it doesn't own through a tender offer at about ¥2,600/share (a 30% premium).
- The company's moving in the footsteps of Apple and Alibaba in ensuring that finance is a stable piece of profit generation amid ongoing uncertainty in the global pandemic/recession.
- Sony Financial Holdings has about ¥14.5T in assets, the biggest Japanese financial institution affiliated with a listed nonfinancial company.
- The business produced ¥129.6B in profit (14% of adjusted total operating profit) for the year through March.