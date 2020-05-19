Lawyers in Collin County District Court yesterday selected a jury to hear an insurance dispute by videoconference, in what is believed to be the first virtual jury trial to be held nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Check out the livestream here.

"You can't drag people down to the courthouse and make them sit together for days at a time," Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht declared. "It's just too dangerous."

It's yet another boon for Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), which has seen its stock take off since January. In fact, at a market cap of $49B, Zoom is now worth more than every publicly traded U.S. airline - combined.