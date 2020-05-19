Retail earnings on the radar

May 19, 2020 1:43 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • While U.S. consumers didn't do much shopping in April, considering last Friday's dreadful retail sales report, investors might soon get a better sense of what lies ahead for the industry.
  • A deluge of retail earnings is on tap this week, starting with results today from Walmart, Home Depot and Kohl's, and followed by figures at Target, Nordstrom and Foot Locker.
  • Keep an eye on the expenses side of things, not only COVID-19's influence on sales, as well as online spending, given the investments retailers have made in their internet platforms over the last few years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.