Retail earnings on the radar
May 19, 2020 1:43 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
- While U.S. consumers didn't do much shopping in April, considering last Friday's dreadful retail sales report, investors might soon get a better sense of what lies ahead for the industry.
- A deluge of retail earnings is on tap this week, starting with results today from Walmart, Home Depot and Kohl's, and followed by figures at Target, Nordstrom and Foot Locker.
- Keep an eye on the expenses side of things, not only COVID-19's influence on sales, as well as online spending, given the investments retailers have made in their internet platforms over the last few years.