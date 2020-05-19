Powell, Mnuchin testify on the Hill
May 19, 2020 1:58 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The economic response to the coronavirus pandemic will come under scrutiny today as Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testify before the Senate Banking Committee.
- Senators are expected to grill the two about actions still needed to keep the world's largest economy afloat and about missteps in rolling out aid so far, like glitches that held up PPP loans and policy changes that saw companies return their funds.
- In prepared testimony, Powell confirmed the central bank will use its "full range of tools to support the economy" and recapped the steps it took since cutting interest rates to near zero in mid-March.