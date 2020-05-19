Futures pause after mega market rally
May 19, 2020 5:45 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor36 Comments
- Futures inched between slight gains and losses overnight following the best day for Wall Street in six weeks as the Dow jumped more than 900 points and the S&P 500 closed up 3.2%.
- Stocks began climbing as the Fed gave monetary assurances, but really picked up after Moderna said early human tests of a coronavirus vaccine yielded positive results. Parts of the U.S. and Europe also eased lockdowns further, including some of the hardest-hit states.
- Gauging the current health of the U.S. economy, investors today will be watching congressional testimony from Jay Powell and Steven Mnuchin, as well as a slew of retail earnings.
- Previously: Trump threatens to cut off WHO funding (May. 19 2020)