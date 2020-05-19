Trump threatens to cut off WHO funding
May 19, 2020
- Renewed tensions may be weighing on sentiment as President Trump threatened to permanently cut U.S. funding to the World Health Organization if it does not make sweeping reforms within the next 30 days.
- "I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America's interests."
- It's not immediately clear how the funds would be withheld, as most of them are appropriated by Congress, but Trump also threatened to pull the U.S. out of the group.
