Vividion Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, has entered into an exclusive worldwide option and license agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) to leverage its proteomics screening platform and proprietary small molecule library to target novel E3 ligases, as well as a range of oncology and immunology therapeutic targets.

Roche has the exclusive right to license resulting compounds at different stages of development.

E3 ligases are an important class of proteins responsible for directing target proteins to the proteasome for degradation.

As part of the agreement, Vividion will be responsible for early drug discovery and pre-clinical development for selected programs.

Vividion will receive $135M in a cash upfront payment and is eligible to receive several billion dollars in milestone payments, as well as royalties on sales of commercialized products resulting from the collaboration.