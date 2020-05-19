MSCI prices upsized $1B 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2031
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has priced its upsized private offering of $1B (from $800M) of 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2031 at 100.0% of the principal amount.
- Interest on the notes will be payable in cash semi-annually, beginning on December 1, 2020.
- Closing date May 26, 2020.
- Net proceeds will be used to redeem all $800M of its 5.750% senior unsecured notes due 2025 and to pay related redemption costs, and the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
