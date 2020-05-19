In a sign of unity, France and Germany agreed to support a €500B aid package to help EU regions and sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement saw the euro climb 0.4% to $1.0955 as Chancellor Angela Merkel said the bonds issued by the European Commission would be repaid from the EU budget, most of which is covered by Germany.

"The plan amounts to a historic step by Germany away from its long-held opposition to mutual debt to fund other EU member states," said analysts at Eurasia group.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, DLBR, UEUR