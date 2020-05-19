Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reports comparable-store sales rose 6.4% in fiscal Q1 (ended May 3), topping consensus estimates of 4.5%.

The comp sales for the U.S. stores was 7.5% above consensus estimate of 5.8%.

Gross margin rate -10 bps to 34.1%.

SG&A expense rate grew 190 bps to 20.6%.

Operating margin rate fell 200 bps to 11.6%.

Merchandise inventory decreased 3.3% to $14.99B.

Number of customer transactions declined 3.9% to 374.8M, while the average ticket price increased 11% to $74.7.

Sales per retail square foot up 7.2% to $466.58.

Store count +4 Y/Y to 2,293 for the period.

The company is suspending its previously announced FY2020 guidance as a result of the uncertainty related to the duration of COVID-19 and its impact on the broader economy.

HD -2.37% premarket.

Previously: Home Depot EPS misses by $0.18, beats on revenue (May 19)