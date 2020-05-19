As expected, the European Commission has conditionally approved Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) for the treatment of patients with 5q spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with a bi-allelic mutation in the SMN1 gene and a clinical diagnosis of SMA Type 1 or patients with 5q SMA with a bi-allelic mutation in the SMN1 gene and up to three copies of the SMN2 gene. The approval covers babies and young children with SMA up to 21 kg, according to the approved dosing guidance.

Each year, 550-600 babies are born with SMA in Europe.

The product is now available in France and will be available shortly in Germany.

In late March, the EMA advisory group CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending approval.