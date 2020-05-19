20 of Macerich's retail properties are fully open
- Macerich (NYSE:MAC) says 20 of its major retail properties, including 11 in Arizona, are now fully open and expects to open a total of ~35 centers by the end of May.
- Sees a majority of its centers reopened by the middle of June.
- The company says it has implemented new protocols, including enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, social distance queuing, path of travel, security, deliveries and furniture placement, based on industry best practices and CDC guidelines.
- Macerich currently owns 51M square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.
- MAC falls 0.1% in premarket trading.